Obituary of Roberta Mae Day

Roberta Mae Day passed away peacefully on Dec. 23rd, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. She was born May 4th,1932 in Payette, Idaho to Earl And Pearl Ingram. As a child, she grew up in Halfway, Oregon walking through the 10 feet of snow you always hear about on the way to school. In the early 1940's, the family moved to Arizona so her father and brother Tom could help with the war effort. Towards the end of the war they moved to Mill Valley, CA. then finally settling in Grass Valley, CA.

Roberta attended Grass Valley High School and later graduating from Heald Business College. In 1957 she met the love of her life, Joseph E. Day, and after a short courtship of 3 months they were married on Feb. 9th, 1958. Over all the years of their marriage, no one can remember them ever raising their voices at one another! After high school Roberta, or Bert as she was known by many, went to work for Bank of America. She enjoyed her career as a banker and retired after 35 years from the B of A. She really loved exchanging foreign currency.

With the rise of the computer age and many bank positions being eliminated, she transferred to a position with the bank in the financial district in San Francisco, commuting into the city on BART while living during the week in Concord, CA. and returning home to Nevada City on the weekends. After 5 years in San Francisco she transferred back to the Nevada City branch to finish up her career.

Throughout her and Joe's lives they loved the Masonic orders and held many positions in the various organizations. Roberta also loved sewing and making clothes for the family and even formals for her Masonic events. She really loved to travel making trips through the western states when her children were young. Then making several trips to Hawaii, Mexico and Europe.

She enjoyed traveling with the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir and the Grass Valley Cornish Choir touring, making several trips to Cornwall, England. Roberta was a kind, gentle, loving and giving person who will be miss by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons Joseph C. Day (Melinda) and Edward E. Day, daughters Nancy Day- Achauer (Jeff), Doreen Porter (Dan), 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph E. Day, daughter Joyce Christine Peterson, parents Earl and Pearl Ingram, brother Tom Ingram and sister Vernita Personeni.

A memorial service will be held on May 4th, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Red Dog Road in Nevada City at 1:00 p.m. with reception to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.