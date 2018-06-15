Obituary of Robert Warren Fitzpatrick (Bobby)

Robert Warren Fitzpatrick (Bobby) passed away June 1, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born October 31, 1959 in Honolulu, HI. Bobby attended Sierra College majoring in Social Work. He was a leader in Project Heart. Bobby enjoyed fishing with his son and helping others. He is survived by his son Conor. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on June 16, 2018 at Crossroads Church. He was an amazing friend and an even better father.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.