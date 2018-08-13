Obituary of Robert Richard Douglas ‘Rick’

Robert Richard Douglas "Rick" passed away on August 10, 2018.

He was born on April 8, 1948, to Anne and Jack Douglas. He is survived by his wife of 42 years; Carolyn, children; Anne Ashurst, Nicole Straton and Tyler Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was a graduate of U.S.C. class of 72. Rick was an all around sports history fanatic, scratch golfer and music enthusiast. Rick was a devoted family man. He fought his failing health long and hard and is now finally able to rest.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.