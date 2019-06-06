Obituary of Robert Patterson

Robert Patterson died May 30, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. He was 74.

He was born in California on August 14, 1944 to Ellen Bell and Floyd Patterson. Robert lived in Yuba County for 45 years. He worked as a diesel mechanic.

Robert is survived by his wife Sharon Patterson and son Cory Patterson, both of Camptonville, CA.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.