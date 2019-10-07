Obituary of Robert Kenley Madsen

Robert Kenley Madsen (S.O.B aka Sweet Ol’ Bob) passed away on September 26th 2019 in his home after a long illness. He was 82. A funeral will be held Saturday, October 12th at 11am at the LDS Church in Nevada City. A celebration of life will be held October 27th from 1 to 5 pm at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley.

S.O.B was born on December 21st, 1936 in Ogden, UT to Robert and Thelma Madsen. The young family then moved to California in the summer of 1937 and lived in San Francisco through his high school years, graduating in 1953. He married his teenage sweetheart Nola in 1958. They have been together ever since – 61 years.

Bob learned refrigeration at a trade school in Minneapolis after graduating from high school and started work at Thermoking on the SF waterfront. There, he worked on the refrigeration units of large shipping containers. He later combined his knowledge of refrigeration and love of automotive and started Madsen’s Auto A/C after moving to Concord, CA where he and Nola raised their four children, Darlene, Lynnie, Bob Jr. and Ron. Together SOB and Nola ran the family business for 32yrs in Concord and later retired to Grass Valley where he became involved in the Roamin’ Angels Car Club, assisting in many of their events and charities.

S.O.B loved the outdoors and loved fishing all over the northwest. His passion was building street rods and helping others. Sob will be remembered for his quick and goofy wit and his generosity. He is survived by his wife Nola their four kids and four grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Heart Association.