Obituary of Robert Joseph Sutton

Robert Joseph Sutton died of natural causes on August 1, 2018, in Grass Valley, CA. He was 75. He will forever rest in peace at Arlington National Cemetery.

A memorial and Celebration of his Life will be held between 1 and 4 p.m., on September 15, 2018 at the Nevada County Sportsmen's Lodge.

The address is: 11296 Banner Mountain Trail, Nevada City, CA 95959.

Robert Joseph Sutton was born on May 8, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana to William and Betty Sutton. He was a premature baby, weighing exactly five pounds, but even then, he was a fighter. He was raised in Anaheim by his grandmother Christa May Abel.

At the age of twenty-four he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as a gunner in the 170th Assault Helicopter Company. He was relocated to Fort Sill, Oklahoma in 1968. He was a decorated soldier, honored for his bravery in the Vietnam War. He won the silver star for his bravery.

After the war he married and moved to Grass Valley, California where he worked at Grass Valley Group forming lifelong friendships.

He enjoyed fishing, cycling, shooting, and spending time with his son, Ryan Sutton and his grandsons, Harmon and Elyas Sutton. He is also survived by his two sisters, Kate King and Darlene Ray Voltz.