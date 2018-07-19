Obituary of Robert Johnathon McGrath III

Robert Johnathon McGrath III was taken from us on June 29, 2018 in Marysville, CA due to a fatal motorcycle accident. He was being who he was and doing what he loved, driving fast, just trying to be free.

Robert is a beloved son, grandson, brother, father, uncle, nephew and friend. He often thought about others before he thought about himself, and if you were his family or friend, he would give you the shirt off his back.

Robert was born and lived his whole life here in Grass Valley, CA, where he has so many friends that he calls family. Robert was loved by so many and he touched so many lives, that he will live on in so many people's memories and their children's memories. He was one of those people, you either loved him or you hated him, there was no in between.

Robert is survived by his father, Robert McGrath Jr.; his mother, Christina Frye; his other dad, Kris Colen; his sisters, Tawny Vierra, Elizabeth Costa and Bonnie Conner; his brothers, Stephen Vierra, Kristopher and Joshua Colen and Christian McGrath; niece Kelcea Conner; maternal grandparents Candice and Chuck Brannon; as well as daughters Bella and Leilah. Let's not forget all the brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, moms and dads that Robert has in this community, in this County of Nevada when he grew up. Where he lived and loved, where he thought of other before himself, where he was raised to be the giving, thoughtful, wonderful man that he became, because of the village that raised him. He will always be his mother's sun, moon and stars.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Maria McGrath; his aunt Carol, his maternal great grandparents Leroy and Joanna Brannon and maternal great grandparents John Bratcher and Grace Reeder.

Roberts's memorial will be at 4 p.m. on July 28, 2018 at Western Gateway Park. This is a substance and alcohol free memorial. Please respect the family's wishes. You may bring a side dish to share, we will provide the meat. No drama please.