Obituary of Robert J. Greensfelder

Robert J. Greensfelder of the San Juan Ridge, Calif., died on November 7 at Atria Assisted Living in Grass Valley. He was 95.

Bob was born in 1923 in Wilmington, Del., to Grace (Gleason) and Nelson Sutro Greensfelder, a mining engineer. At the age of 7, his childhood was interrupted by his father's sudden death from pneumonia, after which his mother moved to Spokane, Wash., where Bob graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. In 1941, he entered Reed College.

At the end of his freshman year he enlisted in the Naval Reserve, and was called into active service at the end of his sophomore year. Assigned to the USS Highlands, he guided troop transport landing crafts onto the beaches during the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged at the rank of lieutenant junior grade in 1946, at the age of 22.

Over the next five years, Bob completed another six semesters at Reed, studied in Mexico City under the GI Bill; drove coast to coast as a marketing agent for a cooperative venture of California craftspeople; and met and married Jean Greiner Martin, a brilliant, imposing

and beautiful woman who had been an artist's model for such painters as John Sloan and Salvador Dali.

In 1951, the couple settled in Mill Valley in Marin County, and for the next 23 years Bob worked in myriad positions in the field of independent and experimental film, including playing a key role in founding the American Federation of Film Societies, promoting San Francisco's nascent International Film Festival, distributing independent films through his company, Kinesis, Inc., and serving on the advisory committee of the Pacific Film Archive.

From 1962 to 1973, he was western manager for Contemporary Films, a widely respected film distribution company with an exceptional selection of cultural, foreign, art and documentary films.

On a direct level, he personally funded and supported the making of The End, one of four films by visionary director Christopher MacLaine. In 1967, he was instrumental in helping French director Agnes Varda create her short film Uncle Yanco. And he donated his time to produce the film Dreamwood by Beat poet and filmmaker James Broughton.

Meanwhile, life at the Greensfelder household in Mill Valley was anything but conventional. Jean and Bob's residence became a gathering point for a mélange of artists, writers, filmmakers and intellectuals, some of whom viewed the home of a settled family with five children as a haven from the tumultuous years of the 1960s.

Trips to the Idaho wilderness as a youth ignited a passion in Bob for backpacking, and he kindled the same passion in his young children, leading them over monster passes in the Sierra Nevada, sleeping in tents he rigged from sheets of plastic.

During his years in Marin, Bob served on the board of ACLU of Northern California, marched against the Vietnam War, was a founder of the Homestead Valley Improvement Club, and lent support to friends under attack by McCarthy era witch hunts.

For his 50th birthday in 1973, he trekked the mountains of Nepal. Less than a year later, he and Jean moved to the San Juan Ridge in rural Nevada County, establishing a homestead miles from paved roads or power lines on a large parcel of land close by Bob's lifelong

friend from Reed College, poet, essayist and activist Gary Snyder.

Bob became a mentor to many of the homesteaders who arrived after him, always gracious in sharing his labor and knowledge. He helped found the San Juan Ridge Taxpayers Association and the Yuba Watershed Institute (YWI); served on the Grand Jury; and worked for decades on committees riding herd on gold mining proposals. In 2016, unable to keep up with the demands of rural life, he moved to Atria in Grass

Valley.

Throughout his life, Bob loved off-beat humor. Among his favorites were the Marx Brothers, and cartoonists R. Crumb and George Herriman. A champion of English grammar, he crusaded for the proper use of "lay" and "lie" up to his dying day. And even well into his 90s, he could ace the quizzes on Jeopardy!

Bob is survived by his children Anne, Sara, Liese and Ben Greensfelder; Liese's husband, Robert Erickson; Ben's wife, Sandra Bao; grandchildren Ari and Seth Lane, Louis and Rainy Blue Cloud, Tor Erickson, and Zoë Kasten; and greatgrandchildren Chris, Sarah, Mya,

Joaquin, Oisín, Aron and Raúl. He was predeceased by Jean in 2003, their son Peter in 2007, and grandchildren Karin and Lathan.

A memorial for Bob will be held on April 6 at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center (NCSCC) on the San Juan Ridge. Contact the family for details. He had suggested that any contributions in his memory go to the ACLU, YWI or NCSCC.