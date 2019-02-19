Obituary of Robert J. Bartoli

Robert J. Bartoli, Rob (known as Bob to his many friends) passed just after 12 noon on January 1, 2019 after a long battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He was born on September 6, 1951 to the late John and Elena Bartoli. He was the brother of Donald J. Bartoli and sister-in-law Shirlee A. Bartoli. He was also the brother of the late John Bartoli who he never knew as John died in 1950.

He was uncle to Debora Sanchez (Ron), Christine Bartoli (Daniel Elven), Amy Sether (Rick), and a great uncle to Casey (Tandie) and Carly Sanchez, Taryn (Cassidy), Cara (Ruben) and Riley Sether. Rob was loving, funny, creative, and a free spirit. He was born in San Francisco and attended Commodore Sloat Elementary School, Aptos Jr. High School, and Lincoln High School. In the 7th grade he met his dearest lifelong friend, Don Caswell. More like a brother than simply a friend, Don and his family (Kathie, Ben and Emma) were considered an extension of family to Rob, and he was a beloved godfather to their son Ben.

Rob lived for a short time in the early 1970's in the Lake Tahoe region where he worked at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort for three seasons with the lift maintenance crew. Also in the early 1970's he took up scuba diving with his brother and Don Caswell. Rob and Don Caswell enjoyed two major diving excursions, one in Santa Barbara and the other in Hawaii. He then moved to Grass Valley in 1976 and worked side by side with his brother in the electrical contracting business, Bartoli Electric, Inc. He worked for a brief period with his friend

Don Caswell who taught him the mechanics of the carpentry trade. In the late 1980's, he worked for Brandon Construction and was superintendent on two major projects at Beale AFB and another project at Bear River HS. In the early 1990's he worked with Sierra Foothills Construction of Grass Valley as a superintendent on a couple of projects.

Rob loved the Rio Vista area of the Sacramento River Delta and owned a 30' Santana sailboat which he moored at the Delta Marina. He enjoyed all types of fishing and hunting along with his annual 3 to 4 month trips to San Petricio Melaque, Mexico at the first of each year. Another favorite of his was an annual one-week fishing trip to Eagle Lake for over 25 years with his brother and a special group of friends. Rob was very good at finish carpentry and made many items for his home and for others.

He also liked gardening and specialized in bamboo plants.

Rob was loved and will be missed by his entire family and many friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held February 23rd at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley, CA with a luncheon after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob's memory to Peace Lutheran Church Mission Endowment Fund or a charity of your choice.