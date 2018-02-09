Obituary of Robert I. Clark

Robert I. Clark passed away November 19, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born May 17, 1930 in Milton, WA to parents Robert I. Clark SR and Ruth Bennett. Robert was a Sargent First Class in the U.S. Army from 1951-1956. He later worked as a San Mateo Police Officer. Robert was a past President of the California State Square Dance Council. He was a gentleman farmer and enjoyed 4-H, Square Dancing and wine making.

Robert is survived by his sons Daniel Clark of Carmel, CA, David Clark of Monterey, CA; daughter Diane Clark of Templeton, CA; life partner Sandra Boone of Penn Valley, CA; grandchildren Jason, Matthew and Jacqueline Clark.

A graveside Service will be held at 3:30 p.m., on April 6, 2018, at the Central California VA Cemetery in Seaside, CA. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sammie's friends, Parkinson Association of Northern California and the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.