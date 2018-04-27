Obituary of Robert “Glen” Erdmann

Robert "Glen" Erdmann passed away on April 18, 2018 at Wolf Creek Care Center. He was 88.

A celebration of Glen's life will be held at 2 p.m., on May 20, 2018, at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge on Allison Ranch Road.

Glen was born in Los Angeles on January 13, 1930. He proudly served in the Marines from April 1947 to April 1950, and worked at Lockheed in Burbank for many years. He had two children from his first marriage, Richard and Bonita. Glen married the love of his life, Ruth, and inherited two more daughters, Donna and Carol, and much more family.

Glen loved golf, fishing, and the Grass Valley Moose Lodge.

He truly touched so many hearts and lives. This was so evident while he was a resident at Wolf Creek Care Center, all of the staff showed him respect and especially love.

Glen is survived by his daughters, Donna (Jerry) Recker of Grass Valley, Bonita Erdmann of Tonasket, WA, and Carol (Bob) Delander of Williams, AZ, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty; his son, Richard; and his beloved wife, Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.