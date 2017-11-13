Obituary of Robert Frederic “Ric” McCann

Robert 'Ric' McCann

Robert Frederic "Ric" McCann passed on November 2, 2017. He was 64 years old.

Ric grew up in Los Altos Hills, the eldest of four children born to Robert and Margot McCann. He graduated from Los Altos High School in 1971. Ric was a consummate "tinker" even as a child and became a self taught expert in auto mechanics, carpentry and welding.

A few years after high school he left the Bay Area to attend College of the Redwoods and work in an auto repair shop in Eureka. While there he became interested in white water rafting which led him to Angels Camp and the headquarters of OARS, Inc. This was a "life-changing" event. Ric became an oarsman and continued his repair work as the OARS Mechanic. He coddled and held together all the assorted old trucks and busses that are to this day utilized by rafting companies. They could not have gotten by without him.

After a few years he headed up Highway 4 to Bear Valley where he worked for both the downhill and nordic ski areas, and eventually the Bear Valley Adventure Co. In 1985 he married the "love of his life," Karen Feldman, originally from New Jersey. Karen and Ric soon had two children, Allison in 1988 and Cody in 1990.

The McCann family moved to Nevada County in '91, bought a house, and settled into family life. After bouncing around a few different jobs, Ric landed a great position at Telestream, where he spent the remainder of his career. Ric did everything there – building maintenance, shipping and receiving, assembly foreman, floor manager, you name it. Just as with OARS, Telestream learned to rely on him for more than just work. He designed, built, and drove the winning Telestream entry in the first adult soap box derby race in Nevada City.

Ric was loved and respected everywhere he went, and will be sorely missed. He leaves behind his wife Karen; son Cody; daughter Allison (Lucas) and grandson Simon. The McCann family is survived by Ric's sister Kate; brothers Mark and Jeff, and his mother Margot.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, December 2, at the St. Canice Center on Reward Street in Nevada City.