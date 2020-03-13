Obituary of Robert Evans

Robert Evans passed away on February 21, 2020. He was 68.

Robert was born in Dennison, Texas. His first job was working in a body shop, he then became a contractor in San Fernando Valley where he owned his own company. Robert also worked as a construction worker in Nevada County.

Robert was known to be a stunt man for David Carradine and Chuck Norris in the movie, Circle of Iron, filmed in Isreal in 1978.

Robert is survived by his sons Cody & Taylor Evans, granddaughter, Aubree Evans, and sister, Pam Doyle.

Robert is preceded in death by parents, William “Bill” & Nancy Evans, and brother, Terry Evans.