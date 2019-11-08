Obituary of Robert Eugene Mobley

Robert Eugene Mobley (Bob) passed away the evening of November 6th, 2019 at his home in Nevada City. He was 94.

Born August 8th, 1925 in Rialto, California to Rubyn and Alice Mobley. Bob proudly served the US Navy in both WWII and Korea. He was an electronic engineer and in later years, a Dock master at the Ventura Isle Marina. He and Marge loved to travel.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Marguerite (Marge), daughter Janice Anderson and her husband Don, son David Mobley, 3 grandsons David Duarte ( Leticia), John Duarte (Bethany), and Paul Stanfield (Krystal), and 7 great-grand children who he adored.

His parents, 3 siblings, and his oldest son preceded him in death.