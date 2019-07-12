Obituary of Robert Elliott Tobis

Robert Elliott Tobis, aka Sheikh Ezra, aka Robert Ezra Bob B., passed peacefully in Grass Valley June 20, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1942. A long time resident of Grass Valley, Robert Ezra’s life reflects a rich tapestry of artistic devotion and crazy wisdom endeavors as a Cantor, a highly accomplished musician, aircraft and auto mechanic, gifted artist, Buddhist practitioner, renowned Sufi Sheikh and devoted member of the Sierra Friends of Tibet.

Ezra was a walking encyclopedia and a friend to all. He continually demonstrated spiritual altruism by always being available for counsel, coffee and chats and visiting those in need. He will be dearly missed by our community.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., on Sunday July 21, 2019, at Ezra’s beloved hang out, The Open Book 671 Maltman Drive (next to Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters). In honor of his sweetness we invite everyone to bring finger food desserts that can be enjoyed without using utensils (forks, spoons or knives) such as cookies, brownies, cupcakes, lemon bars, etc. Water and cups will be available. Robert Ezra Bob enjoyed fine chocolate very much.