Obituary of Robert Edward (Bob) Emery

Robert Edward (Bob) Emery passed peacefully on September 17, 2018 at home in Nevada City, California. His wife Barbara, sons Greg, David, and Ben and his sister, Pat

Carvo and brother, Milton John Emery and relatives were with him at the end.

He was the son of a multigenerational California family and grew up in San Jose where he attended Bellarmine College Preparatory and James Lick High Schools, distinguishing himself as an outstanding athlete. He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict.

On February 25, 1961 Bob and Barbara (Cassidy) Emery were married in San Jose, CA. Early years were spent in San Francisco and Palo Alto, CA. They moved to San Jose in 1964, raising their three sons, and living there until 2001 when they retired and moved to Lake Wildwood in Nevada County, CA. He had spent many years in the pharmaceutical industry but finished his working years as a truck driver.

Golf was Bob's passion but fishing, hiking, and photographing the natural world were much enjoyed pastimes. Bob and Barbara enjoyed traveling and in 1992, took a sabbatical to tour North America, including Alaska, Canada and Mexico via motor home, a true odyssey. In 1995 Bob and his sons ventured out in the motor home again, this time to backpack in the American and Canadian Rockies and eventually up to Alaska and Denali National Park.

His easy disposition, quick smile, sense of humor, and willingness to lend a hand were his biggest assets in life and especially when Parkinson's/LBD started its debilitating work the last several years of his life. He continued to help family and caregivers as much as he was able, a true champion, admired by all. We will miss him.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday October 14, 2018, at the Seaman's Lodge, 423 Nimrod St. Nevada City, CA 95959.

A celebration of Bob's life will follow the service with food and drinks at the lodge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to his son David's non-profit organization, Bareebo, will be appreciated. David provides water and food safety assistance to rural Cambodians. Checks can be made to either: David Emery or Bareebo

P.O. 1028, Penn Valley, CA 95946.