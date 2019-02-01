Obituary of Robert E. Muldoon

Robert E. Muldoon died on January 13, 2019 at the age of 94, in Boise, Idaho. He and his identical twin brother, William C. Muldoon, were born May 13th, 1924, in Palo Alto, California, to Lt. Col. William G. and Gladys E. Muldoon.

As a child, he attended the Muldoon School Military Academy in Palo Alto until the school closed following the Depression. He graduated from Palo Alto High School where he was a 3-sport varsity athlete and a student body officer. He was subsequently offered an athletic scholarship to continue his education but instead, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army and qualified for pilot training during WWII. He served three and a half years in the Army Air Corps and was subsequently commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the US Air Force Reserves.

In 1948 he married Nancy Perry while both were students at San Jose State University where he graduated in 1949. They lived in Palo Alto and raised a family of 3 sons and a daughter in the same home he was raised in until 1981.

After a 30-year career in insurance, he and Nancy retired to Nevada City, California to start a new home and life. He was an active volunteer in the county, cutting wood for senior citizens, providing free repair and "fix it" service to the needy and elderly, and spent 10 years as a volunteer fire tower lookout for Cal Fire.

In 2009, he and Nancy moved to Boise to be close to his daughter Kate. While he was able to drive, they explored southern Idaho and the central mountains. Always they remarked how kind and thoughtful Idahoans were, even to California transplants.

He was preceded in death his twin brother who died as a WWII POW, and his wife of 67 years, Nancy. He is survived by his sons Bill (Jan), Matt (Joanne) and Mike (Ronnie) Muldoon and daughter Kate Muldoon (Jane), 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.