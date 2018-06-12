Obituary of Robert “Dave” McCoy

Robert "Dave" McCoy passed away peacefully at home in Nevada City, surrounded by loved ones on June 5, 2018. Dave was 72.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City.

Dave was born on January 16, 1946 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Mae and Robert McCoy. Dave was raised by his grandparents, George and Mable Gillis, who moved to Nevada City in the mid-1950s where he went to school and remained the majority of his life.

Dave started working at a young age with his grandpa in the mill at Washington in Nevada County, and later at mills around the county. Later in his life he worked in the timber industry as a logger in the woods. Dave was a hard worker. He enjoyed his work and those he worked with, especially his longtime friend and fellow logger, George Williams.

Dave enjoyed camping, fishing, and drag races of any kind. He enjoyed his lifted truck and speed boat. Dave loved spending his days with his doggie Cricket and bantering with his cousin Gary Dunn on the phone. Dave loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and was proud of each of them.

Dave will be missed by all. He was a prideful yet humble man. He wore his heart on his sleeve and blessed those he came in contact with kindness, humorous jokes and stories. Dave never failed to bring a smile and laugh to those around him. He was always the first to lend a helping hand, an open ear and offer words of comfort. Dave fought a hard battle against cancer and although it took his body, it did not take his spirit and that showed in his grace of his final days.

Dave is survived by his best friend and love, Debra Ivey; his doggie Cricket; sons and daughters, Robert and Rebecca McCoy, Harvey Johnson, Curynn and Jay Ivey; his sister Christine; and brothers Fred and Shawn; half-brothers Donny, Dwight, and Steven Southworth; fifteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.

Dave was proceeded in death by his son Buddy; his father Robert McCoy; grandparents George and Mable Gillis; Aunt Patricia Gillis and his late wife, Judy Parker.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.