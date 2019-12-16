Obituary of Robert Cremer

Robert “Bob” Cremer

Bob was born on July 28, 1925, to Claire and Ruth Cremer, in Agency, Iowa. He went home in the arms of Jesus on December 2, 2019, in Hot Springs, Montana. His memorial service will be at the United Methodist Church in Nevada City, CA. on January 4, 2020 at 11 A.M.

Bob enlisted in the Navy right after his high school graduation, at age 17, and served in the Pacific for three years during World War II. Immediately after returning from the war, he met the love of his life, Rose Clark, on a blind date. They married on March 8, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa. Their adventuresome spirit took them to California in 1951, with two young sons in tow. They were blessed with a daughter in 1955. Bob and Rose were life-long sweethearts for 721/2 years prior to Rose’s passing in Sept. of 2019. Forty of those years were spent in Nevada City and Grass Valley, California, where they were active members of the United Methodist Church of Nevada City. Bob and Rose moved from Grass Valley to Hot Springs, Montana in July 2019.

Bob is survived by his sons, Gary and his wife Izzie, Mike and his wife Yvonne, and his daughter Lin. In addition to his three children, he has 6 grandchildren and 16 greatgrandchildren.

Bob was a man of integrity and quiet strength. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. He was a very precise and excellent mechanic for the bulk of his career and retired from the Forest Service as the equipment supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest in 1984, after over 30 years of faithful service.

Bob and Rose loved traveling together. They visited much of the U.S., as well as Canada, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and New Zealand. Bob was an avid motorcycle rider and undertook a solo tour of the U.S. following his retirement. Rose joined him on the final leg of this journey, from Arizona back to Grass Valley, as well as on many local motorcycling trips with friends.

Bob passed on his strong work ethic to his children, and his enjoyment of life with family. He unassumingly and tirelessly served his family, community, and church his whole life. He loved camping and fishing and his family has many fond memories of outdoor trips together. Bob was also a pretty good baseball player in his younger years, and even played on a men’s softball league. He was loved by all of us and we are thankful for each day our God blessed us to have him in our lives.

We miss you tremendously, but we’re thankful you’re with Jesus and out of your pain and suffering. You were simply the best!