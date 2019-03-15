Obituary of Robert Constantine Donesky
March 15, 2019
Robert Constantine Donesky passed away March 12, 2019 at his Nevada City home. He was 84.
Robert was born on December 1, 1934 in British Columbia, Canada to Constantine and Doris (Nydokus) Donesky. He earned a master's degree in counseling from the Andrews University in Berrien Springs, MI, and worked at Seventh-day Adventist church schools in Michigan, California and Canada.
Robert married Martha (Kerbs) Donesky on September 1, 1957 in Vernon, British Columbia.
He was a brilliant handyman, articulate theologian, and bicyclist, as well as a passionate and committed member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his wife Martha; daughter DorAnne (Charles Wolfkill) Donesky of Vallejo, CA; sons Orville (Odil) Donesky of Cleveland, TN, Doug (Heather) Donesky of Emmett, ID; daughter-in-law Susan (Jonathan) Erich of Ridgefield, WA; and 8 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son Conroy Donesky (February 6, 1991); sister Bernice Kaplan; parents and infant sisters.
Funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m., on March 18, 2019 at the Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 17645 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on March 19, 2019 at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park, 127 Hecker Pass Road, Watsonville, CA 95076.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Amistad International for Huichol Indian Project, P.O. Box 455, Palo Alto, CA 94302 – https://amistadinternational.org/mexico/
Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
