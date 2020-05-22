Obituary of Robert Clay

Robert Clay passed away on May 17, 2020, peacefully at home. He was 80.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 27 between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. Private family graveside services will follow.

Bob was born July 24, 1939 in Fresno, CA to Lester and Mary Clay. He attended school in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo, CA. He was a Navy veteran and worked for P.G. & E. for 31 years. He and Jeannette married in 1959 and were married for 61 years.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He mostly enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a long time member of the Nevada County Sportsman Club and enjoyed shooting trap. He loved telling stories of his youth and jokes.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his wife Jeannette, son Richard (Cyndi) of Yuba City, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He’s preceded in death by his parents, brothers Marvin and Herman, sisters Frances and Irene, and his oldest son Ronnie.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.