Obituary of Robert Brehm

Robert Brehm went home to the Lord June 22, 2019. He was 71.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. This is a pot luck.

He was born February 5, 1948 in Ventura, CA. He held several careers in the medical field and always enjoyed helping others.

Robert lived an adventurous life. He enjoyed skydiving, martial arts scuba diving and bungee jumping. He was a Mason. He loved the rivers, lakes and oceans but most of all he loved his family and friends.

He will be deeply missed. Rest peacefully. We love you always and forever.

He is survived by his son Gary (Kris) Brehm; daughter Lori (Joe) Stogner; grandchildren Elisha, Jacob and Zachary; his sister Alice; brother Albert (Sharron); ex-wife Patti, as well as many nieces, nephews and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Ruth Brehm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a charitable cause such as: animal/wildlife foundations, cancer or kidney foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.