Obituary of Robert “Bob” W. Meyers

Robert "Bob" W. Meyers died peacefully at home in Grass Valley, CA on November 30, 2018, following a long illness. Janet, his beloved wife of 58 years, daughter Jill and her partner were with him. He was 84.

Bob was born on July 10, 1934 in Wilkes Barre, PA to Mary and Paul Meyers. He was raised in Niagara Falls, NY, where he graduated High School before serving his Country in the US Army and attending Northwestern University and University of Buffalo. He was the beloved older brother to Carole Dunn, David Meyers, Joan Ann and Sharon (who both died in their childhood). He is once again with his parents, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who have passed before him.

Besides his wife Janet, Bob is survived by his children, Judith (Opp), Barry, Jill and Bruce, their spouses, MaryAnn, Priscilla and Tricia. His love and legacy will be carried forward through his grandchildren Devin, Madison and Mason (Opp), Julie and Emily Meyers, and Emerson Meyers.

Bob's vibrant energy, generosity, humor and unconditional love is missed; his many lifetime accomplishments will be honored by family and friends at a celebration of his life at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Nevada City United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Foothills and his compassionate caregivers for their help during his final months.