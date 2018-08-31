Obituary of Robert “Bob” Roy Platner

Robert "Bob" Roy Platner passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 22. He was surrounded by 3 of his children and his partner of 31 years, Pat Klauer during his final hours.

Bob was the 7th of 8 children born to Arville James Platner and Pearl Marie Kimes, while they lived in Trinidad, CO. The family moved to Los Gatos, CA when Bob was a couple of years old. He graduated from San Jose High School in 1942 and was inducted into the US Army in 1943. While stationed in PA he met a young woman from Indiana, Mary Elaine Busz, who became his wife on Dec. 1, 1945. They were married for 40 years when Elaine passed away in 1986. Together they had 5 children. They settled in Los Gatos where they were a part of the Los Gatos Christian Church. Bob worked for Wells Fargo Bank but was called back into the Army in 1951 during the Korean War. During this time

the family was stationed in Tacoma, WA at Ft. Lewis, before returning to the Bay Area . The family migrated east to northern Indiana in 1960 where they set about building a restaurant. Platner's Steak House was labeled "Indiana's Favorite Family Restaurant". Bob could be found managing the kitchen and Elaine managing the restaurant. Health issues forced them to sell their business and move back west. Bob & Elaine settled in Grass Valley, CA in 1971. From 1977~1985 Bob & Elaine owned and operated Sierra Stove Shop in Cedar Ridge, CA. During retirement they enjoyed travel with friends & time with family. They were actively involved with Calvary Bible Church in Cedar Ridge, CA.

Bob enjoyed creative pursuits, especially if they were outside. He loved to build, garden and clear property. The best day was spent on a ladder or managing a burn pile. He spent the last few years of his life doing such things alongside his partner, Pat Klauer. Although his hearing was challenged he never shied away from conversation. He was deeply loved for his gentle nature, his kindness toward all the children in his life and his silly antics.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Bob is survived by his best friend Pat Klauer of Newcastle, sons David (Kathy) of Armada, MI; Paul (Leslie) of Grass Valley; Tim (Karen) of Sacramento; daughters Dianne (Ron) of San Francisco; and Pam Lynette of Monterey. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a large, extended Klauer family. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Elaine, and granddaughter Genevieve.

A private memorial service will be held in October.

Memorial donations can be made to the Habitat for Humanity Restore. Bob would have especially loved if you donated usable building materials.