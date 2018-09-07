Obituary of Robert (Bob) Patrick Cahill Sr.

Robert (Bob) Patrick Cahill Sr passed away on August 1, 2018.

Bob was born February 20, 1938, in Boston MA, to Walter and Agnes (Slocum) Cahill. Bob was a private in the Navy from 1955 to 1958. He relocated to Southern California in 1961 and worked two jobs; at Pepsi Cola delivering pop during the day and at Disneyland as a security guard/character at night and on weekends. His favorite Disney role was as a Keystone Copper.

Bob married Genevieve (Gen) Schmitz in 1962. His career in food service/sales started with Del Monte and they relocated the family to Dublin, California in 1968. Bob was employed in the food services/sales industry for 30 years, retiring with Gen to Lake Wildwood in 2000. A devoted father, he spent his weekends boating and camping on Lake Hogan with his family and in later years enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren off his backyard dock on Lake Wildwood Creek. He coached all his children in Dublin United Youth Soccer, volunteered as the Dublin league equipment/field manager and had several winning DUSL Al caffodio teams. In retirement, Bob stayed active boating, gardening, golfing and creating delicious family meals. His humor and exceptional skills in creating memorable functions will be very much missed by everyone that knew him.

He is survived by his sisters; Nessie (Pat) D'Ambrosio of Auburndale, MA and Carol Cahill of Qunicy, MA; sisters-in-law Mary Cahill of Arlington, MA, Lorraine Cahill of Moultonboro, NH, Mary (Ed) Fischbach of West Hills, CA and brother-in-law John (Kay) Schmitz of Le Claire, IA; children, Catherine (Charlie) Rubert of Dublin, CA, Christine Cahill of Casto Valley, CA, and Robert (Kelene) Cahill Jr. of Modesto, CA; grandchildren Kelly (Nick) Simberg, Jacob Rubert, Laura (Josh) Jones, Sean Schembri, Ryan Schembri, Megan Crawford, Jeff Roudebush, Joseph Roudebush, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Gen, his wife of 52 years and his brothers, Walter, Paul and James Cahill.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Nov. 17, 2018 at St. Raymond's Catholic Church, Dublin, CA. Interment to follow at St. Augustine's Catholic Cemetery, Pleasanton, CA. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.