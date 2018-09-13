Obituary of Robert (Bob) Lee Perry
September 13, 2018
He was born in West Virginia on April 6, 1940. He passed away peacefully on August 26, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer, with the love of his life Cindy at his side.
Bob is survived by his wife Cindy, son Spencer, daughter Rachael, daughter, in law Patty grandchildren Sarah, Chuck, great granddaughter Harper. He is preceded in death by his son Robert (Robbie) Perry.
We will be having a celebration of Bob's life "Bob Perry style " BBQ, Music and most importantly friends! September 22 at 4 p.m. at the historic 7 Mile House on Highway 20, Marysville. No host bar, bring a side dish and stories of Bob to share with friends and family.
RSVP on Facebook "Bob's Perry celebration of life" event or at 530-559-2702
