Obituary of Robert (Bob) Dean Higgins

Robert (Bob) Dean Higgins passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. He was 84. He was with loving family and friends (and burro), in the hills, off the grid, away from it all in El Pescadero, Mexico at his daughter’s ranch. Bob was born on March 2, 1935 in Sacramento, CA to Horace (June) and Lillian Higgins and grew up roaming the hills of Northern California. He served in the Army during the Korean War and while on leave in Washington DC, he met the love of his life Ellen Studds. They were married February 14, 1957 and celebrated 63 years together before his death. Bob and Ellen lived most of their married life in Rough and Ready, CA before selling the homestead and living a life “on the road” exploring much of the United States, including Alaska, and Canada. When the road got worn out they settled in Sweet, Idaho where they lived the last 10 years of Bob’s life. Robert is survived by Ellen Louise, his wife of 63 years, son Bruce Douglas Higgins (Jeanne), daughter Diana Lynn Owen, granddaughters Melissa (Clint) Helvey, Brandi Higgins, Nicole Owen, Ashley Owen, Great granddaughters Kali and River, and niece Debbie (Wade) Behling.

A private family remembrance will be held in the summer.