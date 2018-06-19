Obituary of Robert ‘Bob’ Anthony Flanigan

Robert 'Bob' Anthony Flanigan succumbed to cancer after a mighty battle on Thursday, June 14, 2018. After having been in and out of the hospital, and rehab at Golden Empire, Bob came home to hospice at the beginning of May. He was tended to by his devoted wife and family with the assistance of the very able nurses and staff at Hospice.

He was born in San Francisco on August 2, 1935. Bob attended St. Peters Grammar and Sacred Heart High School, graduating in 1953. He attended City College, majoring in Drama. He and his wife ran a trucking business and opened the Glass Works in Nevada City in 1975. Bob was a member of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and served on their board of directors. He volunteered at the Food Bank from 1999 until 2007, and served on their board of directors from 2001 until 2007 being president for 2005 and 2006. He volunteered at the Empire Mine with the Over the Hill Gang beginning in 2008.

An only child, Bob is survived by his loving wife, Anita Flanigan; daughters, Lauren Flanigan and Denise Mozzetti; sons, Brian and Donald Mozzetti, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Mozzetti.

He will be missed for his wit, willingness to help and interest in the community.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Interim Hospice in Robert Flanigan's name 406 East Main Street. Suite A Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.