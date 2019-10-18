Obituary of Robert “Bob” A. Hildebrand Jr

Robert ‘Bob’ Hildebrand Jr

Robert “Bob” A. Hildebrand Jr. of Rio Rico, Arizona, passed away suddenly on

Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was 59. He was born on February 2, 1960 in Lompoc, CA to Robert A. Hildebrand, Sr. and Shirley Christensen.

Bob worked in the construction industry for 40 years. He was a highly regarded superintendent and worked on many projects throughout the US. Bob was a member of Novillo Bass Club, was an expert fisherman and ran a fishing business in Mexico, BMB Fishing Tours. His dream was to retire and fish on Lake Novillo, Mexico.

Bob was the owner of Hildebrand construction for many years and donated the construction for the base of the Gentle Giant monument located at the Nevada county fairgrounds.

Bob enjoyed operating heavy equipment, camping, barbecuing, making fishing lures, trips to the lake and spending time with loved ones. He was an avid boater and scuba diver.

Bob is survived by his only loving son, Robert “Rob” A. Hildebrand III (Montana), former

spouse of 25 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Hildebrand of Santa Paula, CA, brother, Kenny(passed 8/24/19) (Rhonda); and nephew, Matthew Hildebrand of Pollock Pines, Chance Mitchell of Denver, and many other loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 20, 2019 at Hillview Estates in Santa Paula, CA.