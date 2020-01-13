Obituary of Robert Billick

Robert “Bob” Mills Billick passed quietly at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab on January 2, 2020. He lived 89 wonderful years.

Bob was born in Carroll, Iowa, to parents Glen and Hazel Billick, on November 8, 1930. The Great Depression drove the family West, in search of work, where they settled in Longview Washington. Times were hard, living in a small apartment above the burger joint where is mother worked, so immediately after graduating high school, he and his group of close buddies joined the military. A 26-year career U.S. Marine Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) helicopter mechanic, Bob served during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, meeting Presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon, while doing so.

In his mid-twenties, while on leave, Bob met one of Hazel’s employees, a spunky redhead by the name of Jo. It was love at first sight, and they married August 15, 1957. They started a family soon thereafter. Bob became ”Dad” to surviving children, Jody Lyn Veerkamp-Johnson, Kelly Marie Mullaly, and Robert Mills Billick Jr. , “Grandpa” to grandchildren, Ethan Veerkamp, Hannah Stagnar, Garrett Veerkamp, Stephaney Mullaly and Molly Cragle, and “Poppa” to great-grandchildren, Sawyer James Cragle, Hunter James Stagnar, Spencer Jace Cragle and Paige Emery Stagnar.

Bob adored his large family, worried about their welfare, and did all that he could to see to it that they were well cared for, until the day he died. A tireless provider, after retiring from the Marine Corps, he worked in maintenance for Beckman Enterprises and for Nevada County, when they relocated in 1978. He was a Jack of All Trades, building his own house in South Nevada County. He was a proud member of the Elks Club, for over 50 years.

Bob loved the simple, good things in life: reading the Union newspaper, driving around town, taking trips to breakfast, visiting his children, traveling of all types, and his cat, Ghost. It is impossible to share about Bob without mention his love for food! Among his favorites were popcorn, root beer floats, hot fudge sundaes, mashed potatoes and gravy, a good potato salad, corn on the cobb, chocolate covered cherries, chocolate milk shakes, oatmeal raisin cookies, and bacon.

Bob was a lifelong philanthropist, giving generously to organizations supporting veterans, animals, communities in need, and the like, building and delivering bicycles for Toys for Tots, for many years. Not much of a conversationalist, he led with his dry sense of humor. But underlying this was his kindness, warm hearted generosity, loyalty, sense of responsibility, fairness, courage, integrity, honesty, strength and love. He made the world a better place and will be sorely missed.

The family plans a private celebration of life.

Arrangements by Hooper and Weave Mortuary.