Obituary of Robert Bartoli

Robert Bartoli passed just after 12 p.m. on January 1, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. He was born on September 6, 1951 to the late John and Elena Bartoli. He was a single man.

He is survived by his brother of Donald J. Bartoli; uncle to Debora (Ron) Sanchez, Christine (Daniel Elven), Bartoli, Amy (Rick) Sether, and grand uncle to Casey and Carly Sanchez, and Riley Sether. He was preceded in death his brother, John Bartoli.

There will be another obituary and memorial service at a later date when final arrangements are made.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.