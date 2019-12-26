Obituary of Robert Andersen

Robert Andersen passed away surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, on December 19, 2019. He was 83.

A memorial service will be held at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary on January 3, 2020 at 10:00am. A graveside service will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Please contact Josephine, Pam or Gina for more details about the reception.

Bob was born in San Francisco in 1936. After he graduated from high school, he joined the army and was stationed in Germany for three years. Upon returning home, he worked for the federal government as an electronic technician at Hunter’s Point and Alameda Naval Air Station for 37 years. Upon retirement, he moved his family to Grass Valley. In his retirement, Bob enjoyed being with his family, painting, playing golf, bowling, playing poker, reading, crossword puzzles, camping and going to the movies. He was also a member of Branch 124 of SIRS (Sons in Retirement).

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Josephine and children; Manuel, Julia (Sebastian), Pamela and Gina. He has five grandchildren; Marissa, Tayler, Nicole, Nathaniel and Samantha and one great grandchild, Aiden.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Olive and many other loving relatives.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff at Cascades Assisted Living who took such wonderful care of Bob in his final days.

Contributions in Bob’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.