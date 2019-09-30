Obituary of Robert Allen Rose

Robert (Bob) Allen Rose, 81, of Penn Valley, CA, passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2019. He was born to parents Albert Eldoris Rose and Hazel Marie Rose, on July 24, 1938 in Inglewood, CA.

Bob met Patti Marie Leonard in 1957. They were married on October 21,1960 in Redondo Beach, CA where together they raised 3 children, Gregory Allen, Lori Marie and Brian Christopher Rose.

Bob graduated from Mira Costa High in Manhattan Beach, CA. He worked for General Telephone (GTE) for 32 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1988. He worked an additional 5 years at Jerry Witt & Sons Roofing before fully retiring and moving with Patti to Penn Valley, CA in 1995. In retirement, Bob loved spending time and traveling with his wife. He enjoyed honing his skills as a woodworker, carving ducks, a fisherman and a golfer and all around handyman, always keeping busy. Bob and Patti were longtime members of the Alta Sierra Country Club. He had no enemies and loved talking with everyone.

Bob is survived by his wife Patti, Siblings, Richard and wife Gloria Rose of Blue Springs, MO, Nancy and husband Ray Hamlett, of Oxnard, CA and Cathy and husband Barry Vaughn of Omaha, NE., Children, Greg Rose and wife Lois, of Earp, CA, Lori Masse and husband Thomas of Canyon Lake, TX, and Brian Rose and wife Melissa of McKinney, TX, along with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and 2 siblings, Albert Edward (Ed) Rose and Gerald (Gerry) Lee Rose, and 2 half siblings, Billy E. Rose and Betty E. Caulfield.