Obituary of Robert Alan Dilley

Robert Alan Dilley passed away peacefully in Grass Valley on March 7, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 63.

Robert was born in Anaheim, California on October 5, 1956 to Mabel Jean and Donald Ralph Dilley. He was raised in North Hollywood by three generations of a close family. Robert studied philosophy and classical literature on a scholarship at USC while working as an usher at the Music Center and later as a pharmacy technician. Robert became fascinated by the role of philanthropy in improving society and to that end studied public policy at Indiana University graduating with a MA in public affairs. Thus fortified, he worked for a several non-profit organizations both as a volunteer and as a staff member.

In southern California, Robert worked for groups such as AIDS LA, the Tree People and the Lutheran church. After moving to Grass Valley, he applied himself to the Center for Nonprofit Leadership and Pets in Need, sitting on their boards and advising them in procedural and budgetary matters.

In addition to providing technical assistance, his calm and patient temperament helped his coworkers accomplish their missions. He was able to stand outside of conflicts and act as a bridge. He could move past immediate obstacles and focus on the on the larger picture.

A unique individual, Robert enjoyed interests as diverse as baroque organ music, history, the novels of Charles Dickens and the cultivation of cactus.