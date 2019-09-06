Obituary of Robert A. Hildebrand, Jr.

Robert A. Hildebrand, Jr.

Bob was born in Lompoc, CA on February 2, 1960 to the late Robert A. Hildebrand and Shirley (Christensen) Hildebrand and his brother Kenny (passed 8/25/19). Bob went home to heaven on August 8th, 2019. Bob was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. Bob was an amazing Dad, son, brother, friend, fisherman, Superintendent, Fiancé and Grandpa as he loved to be called by his grandchildren.

Anyone who knew Bob was given a gift of his humor, wit and instant friendship. Bob was truly the last of the Mohicans.

Bob was a loving father, just 23 short years ago he gave his name sake to his son and best friend. He was so proud of Robbie in every way.

Bob moved to Rio Rico, AZ in 2012 after traveling the US, so he could be closer to his beloved fishing resort in Mexico where he belonged to a Bass club in Lake Novillo. A few years later he met the love of his life, Cherie L Harbaugh. They had a whirlwind romance and quickly became engaged in 2018. Bob relocated to Rio Verde to start his new adventure full of life with passion for his ideas and plans.

Bob’s heart was his family, fishing and building.

Bob gave many things in life such as the Gentle Giant and an old Chevy pick up to 19-year-old kid. He was always trying to better someone’s life.

Loved ones that will miss Bob are Cherie L Harbaugh (fiancé), Robbie (son), Emma (Daughter), Juan (son) , Rhonda (Sister in-law), Matthew (Nephew), Brixton and Braelyn (grandchildren) and many other family and friends. A gofundme has been set up: gf.me/u/u36tdn