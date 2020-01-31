Obituary of Richard West, Sr

Richard West, Sr., 78

Richard “Dick” Dean West, 78 of Grass Valley left us all too early on November 29, 2019, following a brief illness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 CA Highway 49, Nevada City, CA 95959 with a potluck reception.

Dick was born on July 17, 1941 in Colorado to Jim and Vinita West. Shortly after the end of World War II, his parents moved to Grass Valley where his Father, James Burlin West worked the mines through the week and started and trained Thourghbred horses on the weekends. Since that time, Dick grew up in Grass Valley and became a formidable member of the community. On January 09, 1959 at 18 years old, he married his 16-year-old sweetheart Diane (DeMatteo) West. As a young couple, they adopted their eldest Son, Michael West in 1961, and went on to have three more Sons – John, Rick and Tony.

Dick was a man of many interests; he had a passion for fishing, a love of good cooking (those who knew him would say that he made the best clam chowder) and collected everything imaginable. Family and friends could always count on him to have almost anything needed for projects – whether it was for building something around the house, parts for auto and equipment repairs, or antiques – he had it!

Dick had a driving ambition and an excellent work ethic. At 14, he worked in the woods as a timber-faller during the “Hey-Day” of Nevada County’s logging industry, went on to become a cement truck driver, and after earning his license as a general contractor, started up Dick West Construction. His love for woodworking made him known for his creative and unique craftsmanship, and his strict attention to detail was appreciated and respected.

An entrepreneurial man, he along with his Wife Diane West and Mother-in-Law Irene Clemence got a start in the restaurant business in 1968 by partnering King Richard’s Pasties with the Old Owl Tavern bar. Later in 1974, he purchased and improved Barrelhouse Bessie’s, an old bar formerly located at what used to be 341 Main Street in Grass Valley. He continued to operate Barrelhouse Bessie’s Saloon and formed King Richard’s Pasties & Fine Foods. As business grew, King Richard’s Pasties & Fine Foods became a local and regional icon with distributions in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Auburn, and Sacramento. King Richard’s and Dick West Construction was a conduit into the soul of a man whose heart was the love of his Wife of 60 years, his family, friends, fellow man and the community at large.

He is survived by his Son, Rick West and Life-Partner, Quinten Jones and Grandson Anthony West who meant the world to him all of Grass Valley; his Brother Gene West and Wife Linda West of Grass Valley; his Brother Bud West and Wife Kim West of Nevada City; his Step-Sister, Brenda Brown and Husband Bryan Brown of OR; his Sister-in-law, Dawn (Nagler) Bibeault and Husband Brad Bibeault of Grass Valley; his Brother-in-law Asa DeMatteo and Life-Partner, Tom Brady of Palm Springs; and a host of Nieces, Nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Diane (DeMatteo) West and three of his four Sons – Tony, Michael, and John all of Grass Valley; his younger Brother Jim West of Nevada City; his Father James Burlin West of Rough And Ready, his Mother Vinita Owen of Grass Valley; his Step-Mother Dora West of Oregon.

The entire West Family is grief stricken by the loss of a man who meant so much; and thankful for a lifetime of cherished memories.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.