Obituary of Richard T. Gibbins

Richard T. Gibbins passed away on June 14 2017. He left this physical plane after he lost a 30 year battle with Hepatitis C. He passed at home peacefully surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 16, 1955.

He is survived by his children Evan, Josh, and Jessica and granddaughter Mckenzee.

Those who knew him would say Richard had a heart of gold and was one of the most intelligent, hard working men they knew.

There will be a celebration of his life from noon to 6 p.m., on December 16, 2017 at the North Columbia School House. It will be a drama free byob potluck.

If you aren't able to join us, please hold a moment of silence for him and honor him by helping someone in need.