Obituary of Richard Spoerer

Richard Spoerer passed away February 12, 2019, after a lingering battle with cancer. Dick worked 34 years as an Air Traffic Controller in both the Air Force and the FAA. After retirement he was extensively involved with NCSO SAR. He set up and operated the first QRV (quick response vehicle) and organized the first ATV team. In later years, he was a member of the "Over the Hill Gang" at EMSP. Dick is survived by his wife of 48 years and four children. He will be missed.