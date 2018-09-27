Obituary of Richard “Smokey” Stover

Richard "Smokey" Stover passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 5:15 p.m., in Grass Valley, CA. His passing was peaceful, following a mercifully brief physical decline.

Smokey was born in Hemet, California, September 4, 1930. The youngest of 9 boys, he grew up in a rural setting, where "doing for yourself" was the way of life. As a result, Smokey developed an amazing array of talents and skills, including carpentry, mechanical repair, and a can-do approach to any task at hand. Just one example: when 3 of his sons were in Little League in the 1960's, he built a motorized baseball pitching machine with an articulating arm and ball-feeder, mostly from bits and pieces of things in the garage. It worked! Those who knew Smokey also enjoyed his artistic talents, exhibited in his many imaginative drawings, paintings, cartoons, and sculptures. Generous with his time, Smokey was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends.

Smokey served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and spent most of his working life as an engineer at Lockheed Missile and Space, in Sunnyvale, California. He was the father of five children: Roger, Steve, Mike, Mark, and Nancy, and helped raise his stepdaughter, Catherine, daughter of his second wife, Mary Ann to whom he was married for 35 years. In 2000, Mary Ann and Smokey sold their home in Santa Clara and moved to Lake Wildwood. Smokey thrived in retirement, playing tennis and golf several days a week until his body began to wear down a couple of year ago. He also enjoyed joining a group of friends for coffee and conversation almost every day.

Smokey was the very definition of humility and good nature, avoiding personal attention and fuss. In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral or other services beyond closest family members.