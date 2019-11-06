Obituary of Richard K Soule’

Richard Soule’

Richard K Soule’ passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019. He was 90. He was born in San Diego and came to Colfax, CA at the age of two and attended school in Auburn, CA. He settled in Grass Valley, CA with wife, Nadine Soule’. who predeceased him. Richard was a Biology teacher at Nevada Union High School, Grass Valley, CA for over 30 years where he made lifelong relationships with teachers and students. He will always be loved and missed.

Richard is survived by his present wife Nancy Morgan of Colfax, CA, his son Doug and daughter-in-law Tracy also of Colfax, CA, daughter Janet of Roseville, CA, grandsons Daniel of Kauai, HI. Tyler of Auburn, CA, step-daughter Justine of Davis, CA and step-son Luke of Portland, OR. He has three great grandchildren who live in Kauai and a great step grand daughter, Annabelle who lives in Davis, CA. A private family service will be held.