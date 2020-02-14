Obituary of Richard Jay Harmon

Richard Jay Harmon

Dick, as he was known to be called, passed away after a valiant struggle with cancer. Gayle, his wife of 56 years, was by his side at his passing as were some of his friends. He will be sorely missed as he was a kind and loving friend to many, as well as beloved younger brother to “Skip” and an older brother to Bob, “Bunnie”, and Kathy.

Dick and Gayle’s “special children” were of the furry, funny, loving, barking types: Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Border Collies – as well as assorted other “mixed breeds”.

Dick had a passion for sports over the years whether it be playing football, baseball, golf, or basketball with friends or watching the games on T.V. with Gayle.

Dick and Gayle loved getting together with their friends for one of various ‘Board Games’ – i.e. Bridge, Canasta, Bingo or going out for a ‘bite to eat’ or both.

Dick was a tireless and selfless volunteer for the Catholic men’s club “Knights of Columbus” – i.e. picking up and delivering groceries for their food booths out at County Fairs.

Dick graduated from Garces High School in Bakersfield and attended St. Mary’s College in Moraga, Ca.

Dick proudly served his country while in the U.S. Army in Korea.

Dick was a person of faith and lived his life serving others and now is reunited in Heaven with his mother, Estelle, and his father, James.

Dick’s funeral will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm.