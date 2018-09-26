Obituary of Richard Hawkins

Richard Hawkins died September 9, 2018, following surgery at Stanford Hospital. Richard was born in Nevada City on July 23, 1949 to Robert and June Hawkins. Richard was a fifth generation Nevada County native and prided himself on sharing the intricacies of the local history with family, friends, and clients alike.

Richard's brilliance is known by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. One could describe Richard as "google" before "google" existed.

Richard could answer questions about anything, from mathematics to law to how to fix any gadget to how to cook the perfect barbeque turkey, without blinking an eye.

His academic career is not only an ode to his intelligence, but also to his unfailing dedication to whatever he put his mind to. After graduating from Nevada Union High School, he went on to the University of California, Davis where graduated with High Honors with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. His tenure in the law began at the University of California, Hastings School of Law where he accomplished an A- average and ultimately graduated Order of the Coif and as a member of both the Thurston Society and Phi Kappa Phi. He also received the Kraft Scholarship for his academic excellence. Richard was the student who read Pennoyer v. Neff for the first time and completely understood every word and could still explain its intricacies to someone 30 years later.

Richard went on to receive a Master in Law in Taxation from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. Once, again, Richard accomplished an A-average. Ultimately, he became a Certified Specialist by the California State Board of Legal Specialization in Estate Planning, Trust, and Probate Law. Richard began his legal career with the law firm of Larue & Francis, later establishing his own firm, concentrating his practice in estate planning, probate, and trust law. Richard's dedication and loyalty spilled over to every aspect of his life. Richard worked very hard to assure that every one of his clients received his personal and caring attention to their sensitive legal matters.

The only thing Richard was more dedicated to than his education and career was his family. Richard met the love of his life, Linda, in Nevada County and they spent more than forty years building a beautiful life together. They shared a love and friendship that is an absolute anomaly in this day and age. Anyone who does not believe in soul mates, never met Richard and Linda Hawkins.

Richard and Linda raised two children, Ryan Hawkins, and Alexandra Asterlin, and his family always took precedence in his life. Richard was the ultimate role-model to his children, teaching them, coaching them, and supporting them through the good times and bad. Even if it meant staying up all night to finish his work, Richard never missed a family dinner, a game, or school event; instead he was there coaching and cheering on his kids at every opportunity. Richard was truly the rock of his family and his community of friends.

Richard was an unfailing Dodger's fan since his childhood (which was obviously disfavored in Northern California). As an adult, he sent a letter to the General Manager of the Dodgers, Tommy Lasorda, challenging him to see whose blood was bluer. In recognition of his loyalty, the Dodger organization flew Richard to Los Angeles, gave him his own uniform, and brought him onto the field to honor him as the "Truest

of the Blue" Dodger fan.

Richard was active in his community serving as a fireman, Fire Chief, and on the Board of Directors for the 49er Fire District. He also coached innumerable youth basketball and soccer leagues for his children.

Richard loved to socialize with his family and friends who became family. He loved water skiing, snow skiing, and target shooting. He was also an avid runner who completed multiple California International Marathons. In fact, as a testament to his perseverance and strength, he completed the California International Marathon one year in near hurricane conditions, all while the majority of the participants dropped out. Richard also bred and showed Morgan Horses, winning multiple National and World Titles along the way.

Richard leaves his wife Linda, son Ryan, daughter Alexandra, grandchildren Dalton, Hunter, and Brenna, sister and brother-in law Sue and Dave Williams, sibling John, and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was particularly proud that both of his children earned professional degrees-Alexandra is an attorney and Ryan is a civil engineer. Richard also leaves behind his much loved horses, dogs, and birds.

Richard loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. "While you may be gone from our sight, you will never be gone from our hearts."

Please join his family in a Celebration of Life on September 30th at North Star House from 2pm to 5pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.