Obituary of Richard Graham Houlette

Richard Graham Houlette passed away on December 9, 2018. He was 95.

Richard was born in Ontario, CA to Leon and Evelyn Houlette on July 9, 1923.

He grew up hiking the local mountain trails and riding his motorcycle in the shadow of citrus groves. After graduating from Chaffey High School, he joined the Navy and traveled the South Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand during WWII.

He met his wife Carrie on a blind date and they eloped to Las Vegas in 1946. Richard worked at General Telephone in Pomona, CA for 20 years before transferring to Automatic Electric, working in Japan for 5 years and Guam for 9 years. Upon retirement, he moved to Camptonville, CA.

After the death of his wife, Carrie, he married Arlene Houlette, who has been supportive and by his side during his remaining years at the Redding Veteran's Home where he received excellent care and made good friends.

Richard was charming and never met a stranger. He had a wonderful smile and twinkling eyes. He loved traveling the world, motorcycles, jazz, a good book, a gin martini, and his faithful golden lab, Sam.

He leaves behind his wife Arlene, his children; Cathy (Frank) Garcia of Claremont, CA, Susan (Sandy) Bunda of Vancouver, WA, and John (Eriko) Houlette of Sendai, Japan as well as 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. We will miss him beyond words.

He was entombed at the Veteran's Cemetery in Redding, CA on December 28, 2018, with full military honors.