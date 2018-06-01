Obituary of Richard Garcia

Richard Garcia passed away on May 25, 2018 in his home. He was 85.

A celebration of life will be at his home from 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday June 10, 2018.

Rick was born November 25, 1932 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He attended high school and Heald's College in San Francisco and West Valley College in San Jose, CA. He entered the Air Force at 17. He was employed by Pacific Bell. Started his own company Western Telephone Communications in 1989. He was married to his wife LaVina in 1969.

Rick loved golfing, fishing, and flying kites. He was a member of the Grass Valley Elks.

Rick loved his family and Friends. He enjoyed teaching what he knew and loved telling stories of his past and life experiences. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by wife LaVina; daughter Ramona Monte of Grass Valley; sons Ronald Garcia of Colorado, and Richard Garcia Jr. of Virginia; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Rick was preceded in death by parents Nick and Rose Garcia; brother Nick Monte and sister Grace Bermudez.

Memorial contributions can be made Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.