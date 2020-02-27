Obituary of Richard F. Cain

Richard F. Cain passed away in his home on February 22, 2020. He was 94. Richard was a faithful husband of 50 years. Loving father of two sons and one daughter. Ardent deep-sea fisherman. Honorable seaman and WWII Veteran. He was a long-time machinist, stellar mechanic, and active Mason. Born in Lorain, OH on July 11th, 1925, Richard lived a long, healthy and peaceable 94 years. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed.