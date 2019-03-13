Obituary of Richard “Dick” Wagner

Richard "Dick" Wagner, 90, died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife, Margie, at his side on Sunday, February 24th from complications related to Parkinson's disease.

Dick was born in Santa Cruz, CA, and was raised in Sacramento by his mother, Laverne Wagner and his grandfather, William McGee. He graduated from Sacramento High School 1946. He attended Sacramento Junior College, then began working for the California Department of Fish and Game in1947. He began as a seasonal aide, and worked his way up to Wildlife Manager Biologist. His 36 year career was interrupted by a three year stint in the Marine Corps, including a tour of duty in Korea, in addition to being the starting second baseman for the Marine Corps baseball team.

Dick met Margaret Matulich in 1949 and married in 1952. They began in Sacramento, and as a result of his work, lived in Gridley, Grizzley Island, and finally settled in Nevada City in 1961. They both fell in love with the community, and were determined not to move again in order to raise their children, Michael and Sally, in Nevada City. Dick was active in the community as a member of the Nevada City Lions Club, and touched many lives with his coaching baseball, including Little League, Babe Ruth, and starting a Senior Babe Ruth Team, the Nevada County Greens, who traveled throughout Northern California.

He also was an active member of St. Canice Catholic Church, Nevada County Country Club, and Alta Sierra Country Club. A talented athlete, Dick's golfing accomplishments include winning the second flight of the California State Amateur Golf Championship in 1983 at the age of 54, and a lifetime achievement of three holes in one.

Nothing was more important to Dick than family. He is survived by wife Margie, son Michael (Holly), daughter Sally (Kevin), grandchildren Emily (Beto), AnnaSimone, and Kadin, and great grandchildren Valentina and Nevina, Sister-in-law Kathy Souza, Franie Nardinelli, Carol Matulich and many nieces and nephews. Dick will be remembered by his family and many others for his kindness, fairness, and love of life and family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, starting with a mass at 10:30 at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City (317 Washington Street), followed by a reception at St. Canice Hall, (236 Reward Street) Nevada City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA.