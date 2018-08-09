Obituary of Richard “Dick” Spring

Richard "Dick" Spring passed away on June 16th after a long and hard fought battle involving several illnesses. His last month of life was spent in the hospital, mostly in ICU where he was surrounded by lots of family including his wife and one of his "furry kids", Theo, who were with him as he headed on to the next adventure and a well deserved rest from this one.

A celebration of his life is being held in the Bay Area on Aug 18th, where most of his family live. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many close friends will be raising a glass and celebrating "A LIFE WELL LIVED".