Obituary of Richard (Dick) Howey

Our beloved Richard (Dick) Howey passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on December 23, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born in St. Helens, Oregon, to George and Edith Howey. He lived there for most of his childhood years and then graduated from St. Helens High School and was a proud participant of his high school reunions.

He was an extremely hard worker and he accomplished much in his life. He retired twice, once as a plumber, and his second retirement was from Alta Sierra School District as their lead maintenance man. He was known to many smiling children as Mr. Howey for 19 years of his life. He also worked as a tunneler for years with the Union. He tunneled under and around the Oroville Dam and helped build the underwater BART system to name a couple.

In 1976 he married Gwen Howey and they settled in Nevada City, where they purchased land and built their own home together. Shortly after their marriage they purchased their first houseboat at Englebright Lake. He was very passionate about his lake life and lake family! He loved the water and anything to do with it. A large portion of every summer for 42 years was spent on their houseboat. He loved boating (especially his purple V-Drive flat-bottom boat in his earlier years), water skiing, lake parties, and faithfully playing horseshoes. He loved a celebration and was always social. Five years after his stroke, his lake family started the Dick Howey Annual Horseshoe Tournament, which he even placed in 1st place a couple years ago. This tradition will carry on for years to come!

He truly lived life to the fullest with a never stop, go get it attitude. He loved sailing trips with family back east, dancing with his wife, golfing, bowling with his team, and he went on a total of 11 cruise ships. He even won the mini golf tournaments on the ship!

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gwen Howey. He is cherished by his children, Michael Howey (Kathy), Deanna Betker (John), Deborah Cordill, and Dawn Warner (Dan) and also loved by his two step-children, Mark Cooper and Debra Misbin (Michael). He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Davis and brother John Howey. He will be missed by 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and his lake family at Englebright.

Everybody that knew or met Dick absolutely loved him. He helped everybody, always. Dick had a very gentle soul who was very sincere and always honest. He touched the hearts of many and was truly loved by all. He’s forever in our hearts….

A memorial service will be held at the Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley on Monday, March 9th at 3:30 pm.