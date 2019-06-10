Obituary of Richard Burton

Richard Burton passed away on May 26, at Sierra Memorial Hospital at the age of 95 years old following complications from a recent injury. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Carolyn J Burton (Connie), his eldest son, Richard M. Burton, and half brother, William (Bill) Burton. He is survived by his son, Robert Burton of Winnemucca, Nevada and sister, Sally Corbett of Sacramento, California.

Dick, as he was known to his many friends, was born in Grass Valley, California on November 9, 1923 to parents Thomas G. and Virginia Burton. He experienced the Great Depression growing up in the small mining town of Sierra City. He later moved with his mother to Oakland and then Sacramento. He joined the Navy December 8, 1941 at the age of 18 to be honorably discharged October 15, 1945.

After his discharge, Dick returned to Sierra City where he met the love of his life, Carolyn J. Kuntz. They were married New Year’s Eve, 1945, in Reno, Nevada. Connie gave birth to their first son, Richard, in Portola, California in 1946. Soon after, Dick was hired by the General Construction Division of PG&E and worked throughout Northern California. After the birth of their second son, Robert, in 1952, Dick hired on with the PG&E Line Division. The family moved to Palo Alto California, where he bought the family’s first house on the GI Bill. In 1958 Dick transferred to the Hydro Division of PG&E and moved his family back to the Nevada City area. He worked as powerhouse operator, ditch and lake tender until retiring from PG&E after 34 years . He was a lifelong union member of the IBEW.

Dick and Connie and their two boys enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping throughout the Lakes Basin above Sierra City. Dick was an avid fisherman and hunter all his life. Following retirement Dick and Connie travel ed across the US, Alaska and Canada in their fifth wheel. They also traveled to Australia and twice to New Zealand.

Dick will be remembered for his outgoing nature, sense of humor, ability to overcome obstacles and readiness to help folks at the drop of a hat. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

There will be a ‘Celebration of Life’ ceremony at Sardine Lake Lodge, above Sierra City on June 22 from 12-3 pm. Please RSVP Robert Burton at (775) 304 3135 or burt9258@hotmail.com if you plan to attend by June 15th.