Obituary of Richard Allen

God called him home today on Feb. 13, 2019. Richard Allen was born to Barbara & Carl Allen on Jan. 20, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio.

When he was younger he moved around a lot, seeing Alaska, Georgia, & Texas but he always came home to California.

Rich loved camping, card games, old movies, & woodworking.

Rich is survived by his girlfriend & companion of ten years—Suzette Malotte- Ward with whom he lived in Chico, CA, along with her extended family; Mother Barbara, Sisters Cheryl (Larry) Engelking of Grass Valley, CA., Melanie (Martin) Lucie, of Fountain Valley, CA., Nieces: Crystal (Brian) Blakemore of Grass Valley, CA & Rachel Lucie of Fountain Valley, CA, and Nephew Larry Carl Engelking of Lake Havasu, AZ. He leaves four great nieces & two great nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Booger, who was always by his side. He was preceded in death by his dad Carl in 2016, and his niece Wendy (Engelking) Kirk in 2011.

You're free as a bird now, Rich. Spread your wings & fly. We love you. Safe journey.